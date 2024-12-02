Vorteilswelt
European Handball Championship ticker

Austria vs Slovenia LIVE from 6pm

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 09:59

Showdown for our handball women at the home European Championship: Austria face Slovenia today in Innsbruck. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 6 pm - see ticker below.

Click here for the live ticker:

The winner secures a ticket for the main round in Vienna, the self-promoted ÖHB goal would thus be achieved. The team wanted to quickly put the heavy defeat against Norway behind them. "We are mentally prepared for Monday," assured team manager Monique Tijsterman after the 24:38.

The defeat against the nine-time title winners led by world handball player Henny Reistad had been expected, but the result did not leave the players completely happy. "It turned out too high, that doesn't reflect the game at all," said backcourt player Katarina Pandza. "We made too many mistakes and played too hectically. You can't put the food in the hands of opponents like that."

Against Slovenia, the defense in combination with the goalkeeper will be the most important point. That worked far too rarely against the - admittedly much stronger - Norwegians. At times, they "watched" instead of closing the gap, complained Tijsterman. In attack, they need to create more variety than on Saturday, when too much was played down the right flank.

Duel at eye level
Today, they want to show a different side of themselves again, a close duel at eye level is expected. In contrast to Austria, Slovenia have usually been represented at the World Cup and European Championship finals over the past two decades, and in August they delighted their home fans with their Olympic debut and eleventh place.

However, coach Dragan Adzic no longer has an Olympic quartet on board with Ana Gros, Tamara Mavsar, Alja Varagic and Amra Pandzic, plus a trio of injured players. With this changed face, the Slovenians at least managed to wrestle a 26:33 victory from defending champions Norway in the opening game and beat Slovakia 37:24 on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

