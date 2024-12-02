Head-on collision
Two small children injured in serious accident
Serious accident on Sunday evening in Luftenberg with a total of six people injured, two of whom were small children. After an overtaking maneuver, the 27-year-old man who caused the accident crashed head-on into the fully occupied car of a young family. All those involved had to be taken to hospital.
A 28-year-old man from Linz was driving his car in the municipality of Luftenberg on the B3 towards Steyregg at around 8.14 p.m. on Sunday. His 53-year-old mother was in the front passenger seat and his 27-year-old wife and their two children, aged two and five, were sitting in the back seat.
Collision after overtaking
At the same time, a 27-year-old man from the Wels-Land district was driving his car in the opposite direction. According to a witness, who had previously been overtaken by the 27-year-old, he remained in the oncoming lane after overtaking and collided head-on with the oncoming car of the 28-year-old.
Overturned in the forest
Due to the force of the collision, the 27-year-old's car was catapulted over the crash barrier and overturned in the riparian forest around five meters below the road. The driver was rescued from his totally damaged vehicle by the fire department.
The two drivers and the driver's mother are likely to have been seriously injured. The mother and her two children were probably slightly injured. All were taken to hospitals in Linz. Alcohol tests with the drivers were not possible on the spot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
