Ruthless authority

Proceedings against overburdened couple due to census

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 08:00

Despite help from a cousin, the answers given by an elderly couple with limited mobility were not enough for the authorities. Instead of exempting the two pensioners from the mandatory questioning, they received a penalty order. Statistics Austria confirms that this was a rare mistake and now wants to clear up the case.

Statistics Austria's microcensus consists of three surveys conducted six months apart. It is intended to determine changes in the living conditions of randomly selected participants, who are legally obliged to respond. But what if this is not possible?

Not able to answer adequately
This was exactly the case with Mr. and Mrs. P. from Linz. She (76) cannot read well, he (80) has severe dementia. The first two appointments were home visits. Apparently, however, the answers were not satisfactory, which is why the statistics authority sent the pensioners a reminder.

Despite help, a penalty order was issued
"Then, at the third appointment with Mr. P., I answered all the questions over the phone as best I could. We pointed out their condition again - after all, he also receives care allowance," said Ms. W., Mr. P.'s cousin by marriage, who contacted the "Krone". Nevertheless, a short time later, the Linz magistrate issued a penalty order in which the couple were again accused of not having answered the census. "Of course we objected to this - we had answered everything over the phone," says Mrs. W.

One and a half years of silence, but then ...
Then things calmed down for a while - at least until this July. After a good 18 months, the magistrate suddenly wanted to know exactly when the third interview had taken place. "After a few more phone calls, the proceedings were finally discontinued in the fall," says the cousin. "I don't understand why the couple, who were obviously restricted, were harassed for so long instead of being released from the questioning!"

Authority identifies rare error
A spokeswoman for Statistics Austria explained in response to an inquiry from Krone: "Participants who are unable to answer can normally be represented. However, this happens very rarely and the matter is then automatically passed on to the administrative authority. We will now take a close look at the Linz case."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
