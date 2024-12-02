Proceedings against overburdened couple due to census

Despite help, a penalty order was issued

"Then, at the third appointment with Mr. P., I answered all the questions over the phone as best I could. We pointed out their condition again - after all, he also receives care allowance," said Ms. W., Mr. P.'s cousin by marriage, who contacted the "Krone". Nevertheless, a short time later, the Linz magistrate issued a penalty order in which the couple were again accused of not having answered the census. "Of course we objected to this - we had answered everything over the phone," says Mrs. W.