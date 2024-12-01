"Advent Freemarket"
“Adventfreudemarkt” brings joy to children!
Helping children with Christmas presents: The Europahaus des Kindes in Ottakring cordially invites you to the annual "Adventfreudemarkt - Bücherflohmarkt" on Tuesday, December 3. All proceeds from the market will benefit the socio-educational residential groups at the Europahaus. Up to 27 children and young people, who often have difficult times behind them, find a loving home there.
In the middle of a beautiful green area on the Gallitzinberg in Ottakring, the Europahaus des Kindes association runs three socio-educational residential groups and helps up to 27 children and young people aged between 4 and 19 to cope with their experiences.
These are children and young people who cannot live at home and who find a new home in the three residential groups on Wilhelminenberg. Neglect, traumatization and prolonged crisis situations of the parents lead to children being placed in the Europahaus des Kindes, which is very much shaped by these experiences.
"Our aim is to care for, accompany and support children in a loving environment with pedagogically competent social workers. Ultimately, the child/young person should be able to live a self-determined and independent life."
Marianne Binder, Leiterin Europahaus des Kindes
With the help of sponsors and supporters, the Europahaus des Kindes is always able to organize targeted support services for the children. "Painting and art therapy, supportive workshops, educational leisure activities, adventure education projects - we try to offer all this and more for our children, but this is often only possible with the help of donations," Marianne Binder, Head of Europahaus des Kindes, told krone.at.
Advent open-air market brings a pre-Christmas atmosphere
From 12:00 to 16:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd, visitors can browse for great books, lovingly designed gifts and delicious treats at Vogeltenngasse 2 in Ottakring. A hot punch and freshly baked cake create the perfect pre-Christmas atmosphere.
Thanks to donations and campaigns such as the "Adventfreudemarkt", the Europahaus des Kindes is able to realize projects such as painting and art therapy, experiential education activities or animal-assisted activities with llamas, mini pigs and co.
Animal-assisted education provides the children with a great range of experiences. Body awareness is sensitized and improved, and many sensory areas are addressed in contact with the animals, says the director of the Europahaus. "The 'animal-assisted education' project is financed exclusively by donations and we are grateful for the really important support from Licht ins Dunkel."
"A real community project"
In addition to the books and gifts, guests can look forward to many homemade surprises on December 3, provided by dedicated supporters. "The market is a real community project that is organized with a lot of passion," says Marianne Binder happily.
Further information on the "Adventfreudemarkt" and the projects of the Europahaus can be found on the website www.europahausdeskindes.at or by calling 01/9148144.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.