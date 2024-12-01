Big Air World Cup
19th podium at the 20th start! Gasser third in Beijing
Big Air double Olympic champion Anna Gasser finished third at the World Cup in Beijing on Sunday, around three years after her second Olympic gold at the same venue. It was the Carinthian's 19th podium finish in her 20th World Cup start in this discipline. In the men's event, Clemens Millauer impressed in sixth place.
Gasser got off to a good start and performed her new trick - a "Cab Triple Cork 1260 with Drunk-Driver-Grab" - cleanly in the first run. The Carinthian made up for a slip-up in the second run with a "Backside Double Cork 1080 with Melon Grab" with a perfect landing in the third run. With a total of 169.00 points, only British winner Mia Brookes (179.75) and Japan's Mari Fukada (176.75) were ahead of her in the end.
"I'm delighted to have made it onto the podium again in Beijing. It's the contest with the highest level and the most difficult tricks because the course is just so perfect. I did the two jumps I set out to do and I'm also happy that the new trick worked so well in one competition," said Gasser.
She is now looking forward to the two home World Cups in Klagenfurt and at Kreischberg, as the World Cup season in Big Air will not resume until then (from January 4th/5th).
Millauer sixth
Clemens Millauer also produced a strong result in the men's event, which was also important in terms of Olympic qualification for 2026. After two successful first two tricks, the Upper Austrian finished in sixth place (142.25 points). Victory went to Japan's Hiroto Ogiwara (169.50). "It went really well in China! It's the toughest big air, a real gladiator competition. The kicker here is so good that everyone is riding at their best level," enthused Millauer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
