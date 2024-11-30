Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law becomes US ambassador

It was time for "MAAGA", or "Make All Americas Great Again", the right-wing populist told the newspaper, alluding to Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again". According to the WSJ, the far-right Bolsonaro is hoping to circumvent a ban on holding office until 2030 by exerting pressure on the Brazilian judiciary. Trump's office did not initially respond to a request for comment; according to the newspaper, Bolsonaro and Trump have been in close contact since the US election in early November.