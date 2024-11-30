"Dealmaker"
Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law becomes US ambassador
During his first term in office, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner played an important role in the cabinet as the president's chief adviser and special envoy for the Middle East. Ivanka Trump's husband has since turned his back on politics. Now Jared Kushner's father has been nominated for an important post.
Charles Kushner is to become the US ambassador to France. Kushner is "an incredible business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker who will be a strong advocate for our country and our interests", explained Donald Trump on his online service Truth Social on Saturday. According to Trump, the 70-year-old real estate tycoon should "strengthen the partnership between the USA and France". The Republican referred to France as "our oldest and one of our most solid allies".
Charles Kushner was convicted in 2004 for tax evasion, among other things, and spent almost two years in prison. Shortly before the end of his first term in office, then US President Trump pardoned him - along with other confidants - as one of a total of 26 convicts. His criminal record was subsequently expunged.
Bolsonaro wants to make "all of America great"
Meanwhile, Brazilian former head of state Jair Bolsonaro is hoping for a comeback. "Trump is back, and that is a sign that we will come back too," the 69-year-old told the "Wall Street Journal" ("WSJ") in an interview published on Thursday (local time). Bolsonaro confirmed his intention to run again in Brazil's 2026 presidential election.
It was time for "MAAGA", or "Make All Americas Great Again", the right-wing populist told the newspaper, alluding to Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again". According to the WSJ, the far-right Bolsonaro is hoping to circumvent a ban on holding office until 2030 by exerting pressure on the Brazilian judiciary. Trump's office did not initially respond to a request for comment; according to the newspaper, Bolsonaro and Trump have been in close contact since the US election in early November.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
