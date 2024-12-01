No news is good news?

Iris Spranger, Senator for the Interior and Sport, had therefore declared a high security level and deployed 1,800 police officers (there were 4,897 visitors in the hall). Apparently with success, as there were no significant incidents that evening. As I said, at first glance this is a good thing. However, a queasy feeling creeps over you when you realize that real anti-Semitism has now led to the need to provide one security guard for every 2.72 fans, because it can be assumed that 86 years after the November pogroms, the hostility towards Jews made acceptable by some political forces could once again make itself heard in Berlin, of all places, unhindered, loudly, aggressively and possibly violently. This time it went well, but the basic problem has not been solved. Ultimately, this is not really good news.