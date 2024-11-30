Styrians spend money
“Black Friday” ignited the Christmas turbo
Every Styrian wants to spend 310 euros this Christmas - with the first shopping Saturday, the local retail sector already got off to a great start
In modern times, tills no longer really ring - if they did, this would probably have been heard loudly throughout Styria today. Retailers were thoroughly satisfied with the first Christmas shopping Saturday.
There is always room for improvement - but we hope that it will stay the way it started.
Gerhard Wohlmuth, Spartenobmann Handel
This is also confirmed by Gerhard Wohlmuth, head of the division: "I had a lot of feedback, which was good across the board. Especially from the shoe, ready-to-wear and electrical retail sectors." Wohlmuth is certain that the 310 euros forecast by the Chamber of Commerce for this year, which each Styrian spends on average on gifts, will be achieved.
It didn't just start with today's Saturday - "Black Friday" already ignited the turbo for bricks-and-mortar retail. "I think it's experiencing a boom anyway," says Christian Trampus, center manager in Leoben. And why? "Customers want more personal interaction again."
And also spending, as Michael Rath, jeweler in Fürstenfeld, as well as Graz specialist Klaus Weikhard notice. The latter also notices the many tourists shopping here: "From Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Germany." Clint Böttcher, store manager at the traditional Kastner & Öhler store, which started the Christmas season without toys for the first time this year, also noted very good footfall, partly due to the better traffic situation. "That's certainly missing, also emotionally."
50,000 plus! This frequency was estimated for Shopping City Seiersberg today, "even more than last year", according to marketing boss Marco Toth. Black Friday beforehand wouldn't have hurt, "especially as the promotions extended into Saturday". So it's on!
