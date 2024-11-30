Vorteilswelt
DAZN shakes up the scene

TV quake! German conference not on Sky in future

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 16:45

It is a veritable earthquake that is currently shaking up the media scene in our northern neighbors: According to consistent media reports, the rights for the conference broadcast of Germany's Bundesliga will switch from Sky to its competitor DAZN from the 2025/26 season!

The question of TV rights for German league soccer had actually seemed to have been settled long ago: following disagreements between the German Football League (DFL) and the streaming provider DAZN regarding a bank guarantee, Sky had initially emerged victorious in the battle for the broadcasts.

New times are dawning for the TV broadcasts of Germany's Bundesliga ... (Bild: APA/zb/Jan Woitas)
New times are dawning for the TV broadcasts of Germany's Bundesliga ...
(Bild: APA/zb/Jan Woitas)

Objection from DAZN
However, due to an objection from DAZN, the proceedings ultimately ended up at the German Institution of Arbitration (DIS) - which decided in October to restart the auction process these days.

As a result, Sky will no longer show the conference, which always takes place on Saturdays at 3.30 p.m., but will show all individual matches at this time.

(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

This means that anyone who only wants to watch SC Freiburg against Borussia Mönchengladbach or RB Leipzig against VfL Wolfsburg, for example, will be catered for by Sky. Anyone who insists on always being switched from one match to the next will have to switch to DAZN ...

DAZN will also be the only source for Sunday matches, while the Friday games previously on DAZN will switch to Sky - the Saturday evening duels at 6.30 pm, the relegation and the Supercup will also go to Sky.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
