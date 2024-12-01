Suddenly without a mother
Dreams of a better life destroyed by cancer
Family escaped the terror regime in their home country. She quickly built a new life for herself in Upper Austria, is well integrated and popular. Everything seemed perfect. But an aggressive illness tore her mother-of-four from life shortly after her 39th birthday.
"Our lives were on an even keel, but two weeks ago things took a different turn. Now I have to see where it goes and where I can get off." When Javid S. (49) from the Mühlviertel region talks about the death of his wife Zahedeh from cancer, you can tell how difficult it is for him to explain the loss. Shortly after the birth of their fourth child, the then 36-year-old suddenly complained of pain in her breast and spine - a breast lump was suspected.
Shock diagnosis in 2021
But the symptoms got worse, and then came the shock diagnosis in 2021: the mother-of-four was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. This was followed by countless tests, chemotherapy and 3.5 years of hope and fear. Until September of this year: shortly after her 39th birthday, Zahedeh's condition deteriorated rapidly, she had to go to hospital frequently and was finally admitted to a palliative care ward. She lost her battle with cancer there on November 7. "I was with her, hugged her, then she died," says the 49-year-old. His children Zarah (17), Mohammad (13) and Helia (7) are also suffering with him. Little Rasoul (4) still refuses to accept that his mother will never come home again.
Nothing is as it was
The death of his mother has turned everyday family life upside down - the widower can no longer pursue his full-time job. "My boss is very accommodating, and Zarah helps me look after her siblings," says the metal technician, who is now also a stay-at-home dad. "Cooking, tidying up, studying," says Javid as he serves black tea and dates. In addition to grief, there are also financial worries: rent, funeral costs, high heating costs for the old apartment.
Life without violence
The family is well integrated in their home community and many people support the widower, who, like his wife, was active there as a sports coach. What kind of person was Zahedeh? "She was everything to me, very nice and good," sobs Javid, leaving the room to catch himself. The couple had known each other since childhood, fled together from the horrors of a terrorist regime and found a new home with us in 2018. Here, the family hoped for a better life without violence before cancer shattered their dreams.
