Many locals

Sunny early start in several Tyrolean ski resorts

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 12:00

Not much natural snow, but that didn't spoil the early start to the season in some Tyrolean ski resorts. Many locals seized the opportunity to use their season tickets.

No masses of snow, but Tyrol's ski resorts have long been prepared for this. Many started the 2024/25 winter on the last day of November, and of course not all lifts were open. "We have around 1000 guests in the area, a pleasing start," said Reinhard Wieser (head of Alpbacher Bergbahnen).

We have invested around 1.5 million euros in snowmaking. That is now paying off.

Reinhard Wieser, Chef der Alpbacher Bergbahnen

The main thing is that the ground is frozen
The sparse natural snow is not a headache for the time being: "This year the ground is frozen, ideal for snowmaking, and we also have 50 more snow guns." Last year, the early natural snow on the still warm ground caused problems later in the season. The resort is now closed on weekdays and will open continuously on December 6.

Sun above, fog below - this was the view in many ski resorts, but also from Innsbruck's Hungerburg. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
Sun above, fog below - this was the view in many ski resorts, but also from Innsbruck's Hungerburg.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

November skiing fun in other parts of the country too
The Schlick 2000 in the Stubai Valley also kicked off on Saturday. "The feeder lift, all chairlifts and the Galtberg lift are open," reported lift manager Martin Pittl directly from the slopes. The new Kreuzjoch panorama restaurant has been inaugurated.

From the Zillertal to the Brenner Pass
Other first turns were made in Hochfügen, Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach and the Bergeralm ski area in Steinach. In the SkiWelt, lifts in Ellmau and Going went into operation and many locals used their season tickets for the first time.

Pleasant: it was warmer on the mountain than in the valley, where it was partly foggy. This meant that ski fans in Alpbach were able to enjoy the start at noon at plus 2.2 degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
