Before the hit against Dortmund

Hamann attack on Neuer: Bayern’s friend counters

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 11:03

TV pundit Didi Hamann has harshly criticized star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ahead of the key match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund remains calm, but counters: "It's not for nothing that we've played to nil in the last seven games, Manuel has played a big part in that!"

0 Kommentare

"There have often been situations this year where Neuer was at fault for goals or where he was lucky, like in Bochum when Minjae Kim scraped the ball off the line," said Sky pundit Hamann, who recently saw Neuer as Bayern's weak point. "That means when you play balls over the heads of the defense: his timing let him down a few times!"

In the 1-0 win against PSG on Tuesday, "he had two or three situations where the whole stadium held its breath and there was no need. It was absolutely unnecessary to take such a risk there," said Hamann.

An unusually harsh criticism of the German super keeper. "We live in a country where there is freedom of speech. And that's a good thing. What matters is what we think. And we are very, very happy with our squad," said Freund in response to the Hamann attack ahead of the explosive clash with Dortmund.

Neuer "in very good shape"
 Freund certainly doesn't understand the harsh words of the TV pundit and former professional footballer. "We don't need to discuss it too much now. Manuel Neuer is an outstanding goalkeeper who is currently in very good form."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
