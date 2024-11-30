Tragedy in Vienna
Fatal window jump: new details known
Following the tragic events on Friday evening in Vienna-Wieden, the identity of the dead man has now been clarified. He was a 50-year-old Italian man who had been living with the 58-year-old woman in her apartment for several weeks.
The police operation in Belvederegasse began at around 6 p.m. after the 58-year-old woman was seriously injured by the man in her apartment. Neighbors who heard the victim's cries for help alerted the police.
Door broken open
There was no response to the knock on the door, so the door was finally broken down with the help of WEGA emergency services using a pile driver.
Despite resuscitation
When the suspect noticed that the police had arrived at the apartment, he was already on the windowsill. Shortly afterwards, he suddenly jumped out of the window from the third floor and died. All help came too late for him.
Debt as a possible cause
Further investigations revealed that the 50-year-old Italian had been confronted by the victim shortly before his return to Italy with a suspected theft of cash. The situation then escalated. The 50-year-old then attacked the 58-year-old and threw several objects in her direction. She was seriously injured in the head.
WEGA was able to prevent a possible murder
The police currently assume that the suspect was forced to abandon his suspected murder attempt due to the quick intervention and that the woman survived. The victim has yet to be questioned. An autopsy of the deceased has already been requested.
The relationship between the two is the subject of the investigation being conducted by the State Office of Criminal Investigation. Whether the 58-year-old woman, who was registered at the address in the Belvederegasse - Viktorgasse area, had the Italian living with her or had a kind of "Pantscherl" with him is being investigated.
If you or a person close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are affected by suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
