in Obertauern

Freezing cold at Scooter’s last big show

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 10:30

The ski season in Obertauern can now officially begin! It was impossible to miss the start of the new season on Friday evening in Obertauern: the German electro band Scooter took to the stage at the top of Obertauern's pass.

0 Kommentare

Preparations for the big show took several days. The stage and the huge VIP tent were set up by the technicians under heavy snowfall. Even on Friday evening during the performance, temperatures below freezing were not to be avoided.

Frontman H.P. Baxxter really stepped on the gas at the opening. (Bild: scharinger/fritzenwallner)
Frontman H.P. Baxxter really stepped on the gas at the opening.
(Bild: scharinger/fritzenwallner)

Those who wanted to treat themselves to the luxury of the heated tent, including seats and high-proof drinks, had to dig deep into their pockets. A warm seat was guaranteed for 250 euros per person.

It was obviously worth it for dozens of fans: they wanted to be at the last Scooter show of the year at any price! The opening of the season in Obertauern also marked the last tour stop for the three-piece band before their well-deserved winter break.

The party went on not only in front of the stage, but also backstage until well after midnight. Frontman H.P. Baxxter in particular wants to take things a little easier in the near future. After marrying his wife Sara, 38 years his junior, in the summer, he wants to spend more time at home in future, he recently said in an interview.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
