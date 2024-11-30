in Obertauern
Freezing cold at Scooter’s last big show
The ski season in Obertauern can now officially begin! It was impossible to miss the start of the new season on Friday evening in Obertauern: the German electro band Scooter took to the stage at the top of Obertauern's pass.
Preparations for the big show took several days. The stage and the huge VIP tent were set up by the technicians under heavy snowfall. Even on Friday evening during the performance, temperatures below freezing were not to be avoided.
Those who wanted to treat themselves to the luxury of the heated tent, including seats and high-proof drinks, had to dig deep into their pockets. A warm seat was guaranteed for 250 euros per person.
It was obviously worth it for dozens of fans: they wanted to be at the last Scooter show of the year at any price! The opening of the season in Obertauern also marked the last tour stop for the three-piece band before their well-deserved winter break.
The party went on not only in front of the stage, but also backstage until well after midnight. Frontman H.P. Baxxter in particular wants to take things a little easier in the near future. After marrying his wife Sara, 38 years his junior, in the summer, he wants to spend more time at home in future, he recently said in an interview.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.