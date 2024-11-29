Program presented
AfD wants to restrict the right to abortion
The right-wing populist AfD wants to massively restrict the right to abortion in Germany. This is clear from the draft election manifesto published by the party on Friday (see video above). It also wants Germany to leave the euro and the EU.
"Abortion must remain the absolute exception when interests are carefully weighed up," the draft states. This means that abortions should only be permitted after rape or in cases where the mother's health is at risk. Under current practice, "neither the child's right to life is sufficiently protected, nor can it be assumed that pregnant women have been adequately informed about the serious consequences of abortion and the help available".
"Inform about the stage of development"
According to the current legal situation, pregnancy conflict counseling in Germany is a prerequisite for a penalty-free abortion. There is also a time limit of twelve weeks. According to the AfD, drastic means should be used in counseling. "During pregnancy conflict counseling, mothers should be shown ultrasound images of the child so that they are aware of the child's stage of development," the draft states.
Other contents of the presented election program include an end to economic sanctions against Russia, the repair and commissioning of the Nord Stream pipelines, withdrawal from the EU and the reintroduction of a national currency. "We consider it necessary for Germany to leave the European Union and establish a new European community," reads the 85-page paper. In recent years, the EU has been working on a "planned economy superstate".
Withdrawal not possible without further ado
Instead, the AfD advocates a looser confederation of states, an "economic community of interests". A referendum should be held before any changes are made. In principle, leaving the EU is not possible without further ado. Two thirds of the members of the Bundesrat and Bundestag would have to vote in favor of the amendment. Such majorities are hardly achievable.
There are also calls for an exit from the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases. According to the German party, man-made climate change is "politically constructed". Popular topics such as "remigration" and compulsory military service have not yet found their way into the draft. There are differences of opinion on this within the Alternative for Germany.
The demands are to be discussed and voted on at a party conference on January 11 and 12 in Saxony. Some things could still change.
