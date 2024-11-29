Judge criticizes gendering: “Correctness bully”

Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) did not take this lying down and replied with "a few thoughts on the topic of inclusive language". In addition to wishing everyone a "reflective and peaceful Christmas season", she defends gendering in the ministerial email: "In the justice system in particular, we set ourselves the goal of protecting the rights of all people in this country every day in our work. This should also be reflected in our language." As a state institution, "the judiciary should lead the way here and show that it is there for all people equally".