Misdirected e-mail
Judge criticizes gendering: “Correctness bully”
Christmas wishes don't make for contemplation in the judiciary - the minister calls for "gender-inclusive language". The misdirected email from a judge at the Vienna Commercial Court is currently causing a stir at the Ministry of Justice.
The honorable judge sent out his Christmas wishes, garnished with fierce criticism of gendering, not to a small group, but to "justice-all".
The salutation is quite something (see also the excerpt on the right): "Greetings, dear colleagues and employees!" It continues with "Let's give ourselves a Christmas present now and get our beautiful language back". This is because it is constantly being ruined and destroyed by "correctness collectors and colon writers".
"Language is the lawyer's tool"
"Language is, after all, something beautiful and the tool of the lawyer," the judge continues his rejection of gendering. The electronic letter ends with: "With this in mind, I would like to wish all colleagues and employees a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."
Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) did not take this lying down and replied with "a few thoughts on the topic of inclusive language". In addition to wishing everyone a "reflective and peaceful Christmas season", she defends gendering in the ministerial email: "In the justice system in particular, we set ourselves the goal of protecting the rights of all people in this country every day in our work. This should also be reflected in our language." As a state institution, "the judiciary should lead the way here and show that it is there for all people equally".
It therefore seems questionable whether there will be pre-Christmas peace in the Ministry of Gender Equality ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.