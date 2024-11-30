“I’ve never experienced anything like this in 20 years”

We won't manage to create a balanced budget in the coming year," says the mayor of Dorfbeuern, Adi Hinterhauser (ÖVP), contritely. The village will therefore become an equalization municipality and is dependent on help from the state. Around 400,000 to 450,000 euros are missing from the budget for 2025, and the village head reports that they have already had to struggle in recent years. The reasons for the difficult situation are easy to find and affect all municipalities in the state. Instead of increasing, the federal revenue shares for the coming year have actually fallen. In contrast, however, costs are rising in all areas - a toxic mix.