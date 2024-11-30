Local leader in distress:
“I’ve never experienced anything like this in 20 years”
The small Flachgau village of Dorfbeuern has a large deficit in its budget for the coming year 2025 and therefore needs help from the state. The village is not alone in this. Other towns in the province are also facing the same fate.
We won't manage to create a balanced budget in the coming year," says the mayor of Dorfbeuern, Adi Hinterhauser (ÖVP), contritely. The village will therefore become an equalization municipality and is dependent on help from the state. Around 400,000 to 450,000 euros are missing from the budget for 2025, and the village head reports that they have already had to struggle in recent years. The reasons for the difficult situation are easy to find and affect all municipalities in the state. Instead of increasing, the federal revenue shares for the coming year have actually fallen. In contrast, however, costs are rising in all areas - a toxic mix.
Specifically, expenditure on the retirement homes will increase by 80,000 euros next year. The obligatory payments for social costs will also rise by a further 75,000 euros. As the kindergarten is open until 4 p.m., the number of employees is relatively high. The costs will also continue to rise as a result of the 3.5 percent increase. The municipality will therefore adopt the unbalanced budget in mid-December. "We will then ask the state to balance the budget," reports Hinterhauser. In January, there will be a consultation meeting with the state, at which the finances will be worked through point by point in order to find possible savings.
Concerns about subsidies for local associations
Ongoing projects such as the village square or the new gymnasium are not affected by savings. Larger measures, such as road damage caused by flooding, can then no longer be handled by the municipality itself. "This is a completely new experience for me after 20 years," says the head of the village. He hopes that at least the important subsidies for the associations can be maintained. Dorfbeuern will not be the only new equalization municipality next year. Neumarkt and Bürmoos could also be affected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
