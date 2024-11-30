Gold-plated “professional boards” from Hafning to Dubai

Gerhard Haiden is a trained car mechanic and a passionate skier. No ski has ever fitted him. "Too hard, too soft," says Haiden. Until one day he decided to build his own "boards". That was 16 years ago. His goal: "I want to create the world's best ski." The first 100 pairs were not perfect. Now they are - and together with partner Manfred Nagl, Haiden has been selling the handmade winter sports equipment under the "Haidenski" brand since 2023.