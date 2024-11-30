Vorteilswelt
Creative skis

Gold-plated “professional boards” from Hafning to Dubai

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 13:00

Very special winter sports equipment is produced in Hafning near Neunkirchen, a town of 139 inhabitants. The skis are custom-made, help with knee and intervertebral disc problems and can also be personalized on request. One pair of gold-plated "Brettln" even went to Dubai.

Gerhard Haiden is a trained car mechanic and a passionate skier. No ski has ever fitted him. "Too hard, too soft," says Haiden. Until one day he decided to build his own "boards". That was 16 years ago. His goal: "I want to create the world's best ski." The first 100 pairs were not perfect. Now they are - and together with partner Manfred Nagl, Haiden has been selling the handmade winter sports equipment under the "Haidenski" brand since 2023.


Only the highest quality materials

Only high-quality materials are used in the manufacturing process, such as ash wood, felled two days before the full moon on Scorpio days.

For customers with knee or intervertebral disc problems, special requirements are incorporated into the production process.

The "Haiden" logo stands for precise craftsmanship from the region.
The "Haiden" logo stands for precise craftsmanship from the region.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
On request, the skis can be creatively designed by Ternitz artist Bernd Püribauer.
On request, the skis can be creatively designed by Ternitz artist Bernd Püribauer.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Professional skis are made from these wooden templates.
Professional skis are made from these wooden templates.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Gerhard Haiden spent years working on the perfect ski. Now he's done it.
Gerhard Haiden spent years working on the perfect ski. Now he's done it.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Finishing touches: 80 to 100 new handmade skis are delivered to ambitious winter sports enthusiasts every year. The black carbon ski is the most popular model.
Finishing touches: 80 to 100 new handmade skis are delivered to ambitious winter sports enthusiasts every year. The black carbon ski is the most popular model.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

The designs vary from simple and elegant black carbon skis to wooden designs and creatively designed surfaces by artists such as Andreas Reimann or Bernd Püribauer. "Customers can also create their own design," explains Manfred Nagl, which is particularly popular with corporate customers.

Orders are placed online and a questionnaire must be completed in advance. "Here we have to trust that the customer is honest," says Nagl. Because when it comes to weight and riding ability, "people like to cheat".

80 to 100 pairs are produced and delivered each year in the small workshop in Hafning. "We've even had an order from Dubai where the owner wanted a gold leaf design," says Haiden happily.

Four to six weeks later, the customer holds their perfectly tailored pair of skis in their hands.  

https://haidenski.at/

https://pueribauer.com/

