Babsi Schett: Menstruation must not be a taboo

Babsi Schett in the krone.at sports talk! The former world-class tennis player talks to Michael Fally on the occasion of the opening of the OmniBiotic store in Vienna's Mariahilfer Straße about a healthy life, the further development of top-class sport, nutritional supplements, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray - and (at the end of the interview) also about the sensitive topic of menstruation.