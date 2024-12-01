Klagenfurt against WSG Tirol from 14.30 LIVE

Bundesliga in the ticker
The signing of ex-ÖFB team player Martin Hinteregger has made big waves at Austria Klagenfurt this week. The 32-year-old will be officially presented to the fans ahead of the last home game of the year against WSG Tirol, after which the Carinthians will be looking to make amends and pick up important points. The 0:7 defeat at champions Sturm Graz is to be made up for with a home win.
The clash with WSG is particularly explosive for Austria: with a win, Peter Pacult's team could pull away from the bottom three and even - at least cautiously - peer towards the top six again. "It's a tough task, but we'll do everything we can to put in a good performance and score points, which would also be very important after the game in Graz," said the Klagenfurt coach.
After the duels against Rapid and Sturm, his players were not only struggling with the defeats, but also with their own performances. "Rapid and Sturm are among the top teams in the league, you can lose there, no question. But it depends on how you present yourself. We didn't bring the basics to the pitch, we weren't as sharp as we should have been," said midfielder Christopher Wernitznig. That has to change against Tirol.
Klagenfurt have won the last three duels
A look at the recent record gives confidence: The last three encounters with WSG have always ended successfully for Austria. This includes the first leg this season, which the Carinthians won 1-0 in front of less than 2,000 spectators at Innsbruck's Tivoli. Sunday's match is likely to attract significantly more spectators, with a Carinthian promotion expected to fill the otherwise sparsely populated stands in the Wörthersee Arena. All Carinthian athletes, whether active or as coaches, support staff and officials, enjoy free admission. Over 1,000 had registered.
During the week, the slip-up in Graz - Klagenfurt's highest Bundesliga defeat - faded into the background due to the Hinteregger hype. Klagenfurt still have two games to go without the experienced defender. The first training impressions of the 2022 Europa League winner were certainly promising. "Martin hasn't forgotten anything," explained Pacult. "Anyone who knows him knows that when he sets his mind to something, he sees it through." For now, however, the aim is to stabilize the defence without Hinteregger's experience.
WSG Tirol will travel to the Carinthian capital full of confidence. The point win against Rapid has given them a boost. But according to coach Philipp Semlic, there is a risk lurking in the battered Klagenfurters. "This 7:0 is a very dangerous result. Anyone who has ever played soccer knows that you can draw a lot of energy from a negative experience," warned the WSG coach. "If we think it's going to be a walk in the park, we'll be presented with the bill." With a win, the tenth-placed Tyroleans would leave Klagenfurt behind for the time being.
