Klagenfurt against WSG Tirol from 14.30 LIVE

WSG Tirol will travel to the Carinthian capital full of confidence. The point win against Rapid has given them a boost. But according to coach Philipp Semlic, there is a risk lurking in the battered Klagenfurters. "This 7:0 is a very dangerous result. Anyone who has ever played soccer knows that you can draw a lot of energy from a negative experience," warned the WSG coach. "If we think it's going to be a walk in the park, we'll be presented with the bill." With a win, the tenth-placed Tyroleans would leave Klagenfurt behind for the time being.