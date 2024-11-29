Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Beauty doc clears things up

Lindsay’s new look: Lohan had it done!

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 15:00

Lindsay Lohan stunned everyone at the premiere of "Our Little Secret" - the actress appeared to have aged backwards. However, a beauty expert has now revealed that it wasn't magic but a very talented beauty doctor who did it. She explained: THIS is what the 38-year-old actually had done!

0 Kommentare

Oops, what happened to Lindsay Lohan! That's probably what many people thought after the former child star's recent appearances. Because it wasn't because of the blonde hair that many almost didn't recognize the "Our Little Secret" actress. Somehow it seemed as if Lohan had fallen into the fountain of youth.

Fallen into the fountain of youth?
The actress, who has been through many ups and even more downs in her young life, looked younger and wrinkle-free than she has since childhood. All thanks to a good skincare routine, as the actress herself claims? Not at all!

This is how Lindsay Lohan looked just a few years ago. (Bild: APA/Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week/AFP )
This is how Lindsay Lohan looked just a few years ago.
(Bild: APA/Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week/AFP )

In an interview with "Page Six", Pamela Weinberger, founder of Jeune Aesthetics, has now clarified that she has indeed had a little help - in the form of Botox, a brow lift and lip and cheek fillers. 

The beauty expert also suspects that Lohan has undergone further procedures. Weinberger speaks of a tightening of the eyelids, an endoscopic facelift and liposuction on the neck and chin.

"Surgical improvements"
"Some results can be achieved with experienced experts in injectables, but with Lohan's transformations, these remarkable surgical enhancements seem likely," the beauty doctor explained.

Lindsay Lohan was almost unrecognizable during her appearances in recent weeks. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Lindsay Lohan was almost unrecognizable during her appearances in recent weeks.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

However, the result is extremely good, she continued. "The secret here is balance: experienced beauty experts and surgeons work together to achieve a 'natural but better' look."

Because: "The best work should look invisible. The magic lies in how far technology and artistry have advanced," concludes Weinberger.

"Live without regrets"
In an interview with "Flaunt" magazine, Lohan recently spoke about her troubled past, in which she made headlines with her drug and alcohol escapades.

Lindsay Lohan has been arrested several times in the past. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Lindsay Lohan has been arrested several times in the past.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

"I live with no regrets," explained the 38-year-old, who became a mother for the first time in the summer. "I think I've learned from everything that's happened and I'm grateful for that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf