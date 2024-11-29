Beauty doc clears things up
Lindsay’s new look: Lohan had it done!
Lindsay Lohan stunned everyone at the premiere of "Our Little Secret" - the actress appeared to have aged backwards. However, a beauty expert has now revealed that it wasn't magic but a very talented beauty doctor who did it. She explained: THIS is what the 38-year-old actually had done!
Oops, what happened to Lindsay Lohan! That's probably what many people thought after the former child star's recent appearances. Because it wasn't because of the blonde hair that many almost didn't recognize the "Our Little Secret" actress. Somehow it seemed as if Lohan had fallen into the fountain of youth.
Fallen into the fountain of youth?
The actress, who has been through many ups and even more downs in her young life, looked younger and wrinkle-free than she has since childhood. All thanks to a good skincare routine, as the actress herself claims? Not at all!
In an interview with "Page Six", Pamela Weinberger, founder of Jeune Aesthetics, has now clarified that she has indeed had a little help - in the form of Botox, a brow lift and lip and cheek fillers.
The beauty expert also suspects that Lohan has undergone further procedures. Weinberger speaks of a tightening of the eyelids, an endoscopic facelift and liposuction on the neck and chin.
"Surgical improvements"
"Some results can be achieved with experienced experts in injectables, but with Lohan's transformations, these remarkable surgical enhancements seem likely," the beauty doctor explained.
However, the result is extremely good, she continued. "The secret here is balance: experienced beauty experts and surgeons work together to achieve a 'natural but better' look."
Because: "The best work should look invisible. The magic lies in how far technology and artistry have advanced," concludes Weinberger.
"Live without regrets"
In an interview with "Flaunt" magazine, Lohan recently spoke about her troubled past, in which she made headlines with her drug and alcohol escapades.
"I live with no regrets," explained the 38-year-old, who became a mother for the first time in the summer. "I think I've learned from everything that's happened and I'm grateful for that."
