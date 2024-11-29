After marriage breakup with J.Lo
Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with HER this year
Following his break-up with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is celebrating Thanksgiving with a very special woman this year - his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Two years after their wedding, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August. So it's no surprise that the two won't be spending Thanksgiving together this year. But it's probably also no surprise who the Hollywood star is celebrating the big family feast with.
Big support for Affleck
Jennifer Garner is not only the mother of Affleck's three children Violet (18), Fin (15) and Samuel (12), but has also always been on hand to offer the actor advice and support during the difficult last few months.
The two now used Thanksgiving to do something for their fellow human beings. As photos show, Garner and Affleck took part in a charity event in Los Angeles and were snapped together in the car on the way there.
Ex-couple look familiar
In good spirits, they distributed around 2,000 meals to the homeless in the Skid Row district with the Midnight Mission organization. What is striking is that the two look very familiar.
Affleck and Garner's children were also there that afternoon to do some good.
J.Lo posed with a turkey
However, this year is not only Affleck's first Thanksgiving as a single woman, but also Lopez's. The singer and actress was caught by paparazzi in Los Angeles the day before the big family celebration.
As always perfectly styled, La Lopez made her way to lunch with her friends.
J.Lo presumably spent Thanksgiving Day, which is traditionally celebrated in the USA on the last Thursday in November, with her twins Max and Emme.
The Latina uploaded a photo to Instagram showing her in front of a perfectly cooked turkey. She wrote: "I hope everyone had a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving. I'm so incredibly thankful for all of you."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
