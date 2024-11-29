Airbnb and co.
Paris tightens rules for short-term rentals
Paris is tightening the rules for renting out vacation homes via platforms such as Airbnb. The number of days for which an apartment in the French capital can be rented out per year will be reduced from 120 to 90 from January 1, according to the new regulations passed by the city council.
Three weeks ago, the French parliament passed a law that makes it easier for local authorities to impose restrictions on short-term rentals. The city of Paris is now implementing these restrictions. Owners must also register their home in an online register and prove that it is their main residence.
Fraudsters face a fine of 20,000 euros in future. The fine for unlawfully changing the use of an apartment will be doubled from 50,000 euros to 100,000 euros.
Resistance is growing
Airbnb is meeting with increasing resistance in France. For example, mandatory registration of Airbnb apartments has already been introduced for the greater Paris area and all cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants. In June, an association of hotels in France sued the platform for unfair competition.
They accuse Airbnb of often not paying tourist tax. The platform also regularly fails to take ads offline that do not comply with the regulations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
