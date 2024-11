“Super reliable”: Nemecz shows off in Melbourne

Nemecz very satisfied

"The last two days were really very good, of course I'm satisfied. Four under yesterday, five under today - that's a super starting position for the weekend. I teed off very well and also made good use of the easy holes with the long game. There are a lot of things that were very positive," summed up Nemecz, who is looking forward to the next few days. "It's a really cool tournament, very steeped in history. I'm sure there will be a lot of spectators. I just hope the weather holds, there's a lot of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast."