FDP publishes paper on the end of the coalition

"It is crucial to set the first sentences and images to an end of the coalition", the FDP announced in a press release. The "standstill of the traffic light" had "long since become a burden for the country." A better economic policy and an agreement on the 2025 draft budget are needed, for example. As the "entire German media landscape" is already speculating about the end of the traffic light coalition, it is only "professional to prepare for this option".