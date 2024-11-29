Escape to the future
FDP publishes paper on the end of the coalition
The FDP has published a paper on the end of the traffic light coalition (see video above). The eight-page document deals with possible exit scenarios and is labeled "D-Day" - a term primarily used in connection with the Allied landings in Normandy when Europe was liberated from Nazism.
"It is crucial to set the first sentences and images to an end of the coalition", the FDP announced in a press release. The "standstill of the traffic light" had "long since become a burden for the country." A better economic policy and an agreement on the 2025 draft budget are needed, for example. As the "entire German media landscape" is already speculating about the end of the traffic light coalition, it is only "professional to prepare for this option".
Among other things, a "D-Day process pyramid" is outlined, which has four phases - starting with "impulse" and ending with "the start of the open field battle". The FDP is currently in a coalition with the SPD and the Greens. As is well known, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) beat them to the polls. The German Finance Minister Lidner was dismissed on November 6. A new Bundestag is to be elected on February 23, 2025.
Here you can see the FDP's statement.
Greens: "Parliament is not a battlefield"
The publication of the paper caused ridicule and outrage among the other parties. In particular, the use of the terms "D-Day" and "open field battle" was criticized. In English, "D-Day" can be translated as "Day X", meaning "day of decision". In German, however, the term is mainly used in connection with the Allied landings in Normandy to liberate Europe from National Socialism.
"A parliament is not a battlefield, and the struggle for the best ideas and concepts is part of our living democracy," said German Green Party leader Britta Haßelmann. SPD General Secretary Matthias Miersch spoke of cynicism and of the FDP seeing the election campaign as an "open field battle".
Secretary General resigns
FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai initially denied having chosen the phrase "D-Day". He and other executives had not even been aware of the paper; it had been "created at staff level". On Friday morning, the 48-year-old announced his resignation in order to draw conclusions from the affair, as he said. Party leader Lindner had previously defended the strategy paper and the Secretary General.
