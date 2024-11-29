22 new wind turbines are to be erected in Sandl

An investment of 250 million euros is in the offing in the Mühlviertel. As reported by the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" (OÖN), the private operating company "Windenergie Sandl" wants to erect 22 wind turbines with a total output of 160 megawatts in the village of the same name. According to Stefan Kaineder, the state councillor for the environment, this could increase the amount of wind energy currently generated in the state, which has so far resisted the expansion of wind power, sixfold.

Rotor blades reach 285 meters in height

The operators want to erect the wind turbines north-east of the town center in the forests near the Czech border. The wind power generated is to be transported via an underground cable line and supply around 125,000 households. The powerful wind turbines (7.2 MW) have a hub height of 199 meters and the rotor blades are planned to reach 285 meters into the sky.