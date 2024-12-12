Take part now
Win J. Hornig Caffè Crema Trio Sets!
The perfect coffee treat for cold winter days: with the Caffè Crema Trio from J. Hornig you will experience unmistakable aromas and perfect taste. Take part in the competition now and win one of three exclusive sets!
Attention coffee enthusiasts! The traditional Austrian company J. Hornig is giving away an exclusive Caffè Crema package that will turn your coffee moment into a very special treat. The set contains 1 kg each of the varieties Classico, Intenso and Bio - three selected blends that impress with their full-bodied taste and perfectly balanced crema. Whether for a relaxing afternoon, an energy boost in the morning or as an espresso after a meal, the Caffè Crema Trio from J. Hornig offers the right coffee for every occasion.
The classic: Caffè Crema Classico
With its chocolatey, nutty notes and fine-pored crema, Caffè Crema Classico brings a touch of tradition to every cup. This blend impresses with a perfect balance of strength and mildness, which has been carefully worked out through long-term roasting. The Classico is ideal for all those who appreciate the harmonious, full-bodied taste of a true classic and want to indulge in espresso moments.
Strong and spirited: Caffè Crema Intenso
Intenso brings the best of beans from South America, Central America and Asia into a spirited, intensely spicy cup. This blend is for anyone who prefers a strong coffee with a strong aroma and creamy texture thanks to its dark roast. Intenso is ideal for fully automatic machines and portafilter machines and provides just the right amount of energy for the perfect start to the day.
Sustainable enjoyment: Caffè Crema Bio
Caffè Crema Bio combines strong, expressive aromas with a clear environmental awareness. The organic beans are grown sustainably and traded according to Fairtrade guidelines. With its chocolaty flavor notes, Caffè Crema Bio offers a distinctive aroma that coffee lovers who value quality and sustainability will appreciate.
About J.Hornig
The Austrian coffee company has been helping people to experience their time more consciously for more than 110 years. From specialty coffees for an enjoyable break alone or with friends to an energizing cold brew drink in between, the company offers a wide range of products for the home, restaurant or office. To ensure that all roasts retain their incomparably good taste, every single bean at J. Hornig is given exactly the time it needs to fully develop thanks to the careful long-term roasting process.
