Mega shitstorm
Why fans are up in arms against Jolie’s “Vogue” cover
"Why do you make her look bad?" Angelina Jolie's fans are up in arms about a new cover for the Mexican edition of "Vogue".
Apparently, the editors wanted the cover photo to refer to the Oscar winner's interview in the December issue. In it, she talks about her new role as opera singer Maria Callas, which she has used to deal with "private pain".
Shitstorm for cover photo
Jolie was referring to the divorce battle with Brad Pitt, which has been dragging on for over eight years.
In the photo by photographer Dan Martensen, the 49-year-old looks into the camera with half-closed eyes and pursed lips. The contrast with her black top makes her look pale.
"Vogue" was met with a shitstorm from her followers on social media. One wrote: "Why did you make her look so sad and tired?" Another added: "This is a far from flattering photo of her. The colors, the angle - just cheap!"
At least one commenter saw the "artistic aspect" of linking the photo to the content of the interview: "I like the idea, just the execution is poor!"
"Private pain"
Jolie had revealed that opera music had enabled her to "reach the deeper levels of my self". She then gave a rare insight into her private life, which has been dominated by separation and battles for custody of her children with Pitt over the past eight years.
To prepare for her role as Callas, she was finally able to "raise my true voice" and come out of her shell: "I wasn't able to do that for a long time because I didn't feel safe enough to let out my private pain and many other things that didn't come from me. This also included having to admit something that I simply didn't want to deal with for a long time!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
