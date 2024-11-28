Supervisory board rages! No release for the bonus?

Things are going well at Klagenfurt's municipal utilities. Not only has the campsite operator at the lido, Thomas Freund, been terminated without warning after 15 years - the bonus of 50 euros for drinking water contamination and the credit note for water consumption are also causing a stir. Apparently it was (again) a solo effort by the Management Board. The Supervisory Board hardly knows anything about it. And the total amount that the drinking water has cost the municipal utilities is said to be six million euros. That's a lot of money. Supervisory Board Chairman Hans Neuner wrote a letter to the Management Board, but has not yet received a reply.