After contamination
Supervisory board rages! No release for the bonus?
After the contaminated drinking water in the provincial capital, Klagenfurt's municipal utilities promised customers compensation. But whether this announcement will actually be realized is highly questionable ...
Things are going well at Klagenfurt's municipal utilities. Not only has the campsite operator at the lido, Thomas Freund, been terminated without warning after 15 years - the bonus of 50 euros for drinking water contamination and the credit note for water consumption are also causing a stir. Apparently it was (again) a solo effort by the Management Board. The Supervisory Board hardly knows anything about it. And the total amount that the drinking water has cost the municipal utilities is said to be six million euros. That's a lot of money. Supervisory Board Chairman Hans Neuner wrote a letter to the Management Board, but has not yet received a reply.
Criticism from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Good communication is particularly important in difficult economic times. Especially with the Supervisory Board, which is made up of many bright minds. "It would be nice if they talked more," says Neuner. "Two months ago, I told the company to talk to the campsite manager because he has been working at the lido for so long, but nothing has happened."
Stadtwerke, which is owned by the city, made a profit of 26 million euros. The town hall can't make a budget for 2025 because of huge debts - why don't the municipal utilities deliver a higher million euro bonus?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
