Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After contamination

Supervisory board rages! No release for the bonus?

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 22:01

After the contaminated drinking water in the provincial capital, Klagenfurt's municipal utilities promised customers compensation. But whether this announcement will actually be realized is highly questionable ...

0 Kommentare

Things are going well at Klagenfurt's municipal utilities. Not only has the campsite operator at the lido, Thomas Freund, been terminated without warning after 15 years - the bonus of 50 euros for drinking water contamination and the credit note for water consumption are also causing a stir. Apparently it was (again) a solo effort by the Management Board. The Supervisory Board hardly knows anything about it. And the total amount that the drinking water has cost the municipal utilities is said to be six million euros. That's a lot of money. Supervisory Board Chairman Hans Neuner wrote a letter to the Management Board, but has not yet received a reply.

Criticism from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Good communication is particularly important in difficult economic times. Especially with the Supervisory Board, which is made up of many bright minds. "It would be nice if they talked more," says Neuner. "Two months ago, I told the company to talk to the campsite manager because he has been working at the lido for so long, but nothing has happened."

Stadtwerke, which is owned by the city, made a profit of 26 million euros. The town hall can't make a budget for 2025 because of huge debts - why don't the municipal utilities deliver a higher million euro bonus? 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf