Defends former club
Hasenhüttl angry: “I think it’s very unfair!”
Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl has clearly criticized the new format of the Champions League. He also took up the cudgels for his former club RB Leipzig. According to the Austrian, the fierce criticism of the "Bulls'" performance in the Champions League is unjustified.
On Saturday, Hasenhüttl and his "Wolves" will face former club RB Leipzig (from 15:30 in the "sportkrone" live ticker). Hasenhüttl's squad has been on a clear upward trend of late, while Leipzig are struggling. They have not won in five competitive matches in a row and are still waiting for points in the Champions League after five matchdays.
Leipzig have been heavily criticized for this, but Hasenhüttl of all people is now defending the club. The Austrian criticizes the new Champions League format, which is less fair overall. His former employer also suffers here: "I think it's very unfair when I see the opponents Leipzig has compared to other teams," Hasenhüttl emphasizes.
Fond memories of Leipzig
The fact that RB still have no points to their name is therefore not surprising. All those who criticize here should be aware "that they have an incredibly difficult programme," said the 57-year-old, adding: "I simply see no reason why Leipzig only have to play opponents from the top shelf and other teams have to play opponents where the only question is how high you win."
Hasenhüttl still has fond memories of his former club. "The runners-up spot after promotion was sensational and the most important step in my career. I've benefited from that experience all my life," enthuses the coach. But he now also feels at home with the "Wolves": "It's more fun than it has been for a long time". That is why Leipzig cannot hope to be spared in the direct duel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
