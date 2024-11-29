City of Innsbruck has to write off millions of euros

More than half is written off

Although the period examined by the City Court of Audit ends with the first quarter of 2023, the figures speak for themselves: while there were 14,160 claims filed in 2021, these rose to 16,390 in 2022 and a projected 20,000 in 2023. Outstanding claims from enforcement orders amounted to around €3.5 million per year in recent years, while outstanding enforcement proceedings amounted to €2.6 million in 2022 and €1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. "In total, the municipal tax collection department collected € 2.7 million in monetary claims in 2022," according to the report recently discussed by the municipal council. "This corresponds to a collection rate of 41%."