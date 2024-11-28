Fadi Merza steps down
A legend asks for the very last dance
He was a six-time Thai boxing world champion, danced on Dancing Stars and built up a martial arts academy. Now, at the age of 46, Fadi Merza is hanging up his boxing gloves. At the Bounce Fight Night on Saturday, he will let his fists do the talking for the last time. He spoke to the "Krone" about his beginnings, mental problems and his son.
"A lot of memories come flooding back," Fadi Merza says in an interview with the Krone, almost wistfully. On Saturday, the now 46-year-old will step into the ring for the last time at the Bounce Fight Night at the Hotel InterContinental (live on ORF Sport + from 21:10).
"I still remember it well: in 1998, I quit my apprenticeship as a locksmith, took the train to Amsterdam and slept in a youth hostel in the red light district for a few months in a room with 30 other people. I had no money, trained every day, was determined to fight and then had my first professional fight there as a Thai boxer."
After that, things went uphill. Merza was crowned world champion six times until he ended his Thai boxing career in 2014. His wife Ines was pregnant when he last competed. His son Michel is now nine years old and will be able to watch his father's second and final fight as a classic boxer live ringside for the first time on Saturday. Mom Ines gave him "special permission" to do so.
"Michel is my source of motivation," Fadi's eyes sparkle when he talks about his son. "He keeps asking me why I'm actually quitting. I find it hard to say myself that it's over. Physically, I'm really in top form."
Mentally, however, the last few weeks have not been easy. "First came the news of Daniel Nader's death. Then we also had a death in the family. Fadi found distraction in training with coach and friend Isaak Kosashvili: "It was a perfect, but also brutally hard training time." There was a black eye while sparring with Ukrainian Olympic bronze medalist Gleb Bakshi, but also tips from five-time world champion Felix Sturm.
Another boxing legend could also inspire Fadi: "Mike Tyson wanted to give it another go at the age of 58 . . . "
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
