Ceasefire in Lebanon
Israeli tanks shoot at “suspects”
Israel and the pro-Iranian Shiite militia Hezbollah are accusing each other of violating the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. Israel's military declared on Thursday that several suspects, some of them in vehicles, had advanced into areas in southern Lebanon. Israeli tanks were deployed and shelled some areas in the border strip, according to the media and Lebanese security circles.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that "several suspects" had arrived with vehicles in various parts of southern Lebanon, breaking the terms of the ceasefire agreement. "The IDF opened fire on them." They will continue to remain in southern Lebanon and punish violations of the agreement, the statement added. Israel's army also announced that it had fired a defensive missile at a "suspicious missile" in Lebanon. However, it was a misidentification.
The 60-day ceasefire prohibits "offensive military operations". In the morning, the Israeli military called on the residents of the towns along the border strip not to return yet for their own safety. The three towns that were shelled are located within this strip.
Displaced people want to return despite warning
Nevertheless, tens of thousands of people have already made their way back to their home villages in packed vehicles. According to a Hezbollah parliamentarian, the people who were shot at were returning residents.
The ceasefire brokered by the USA and France stipulates that Israeli troops must gradually leave southern Lebanon within 60 days. The Hezbollah militia is also to withdraw from the border area beyond the Litani River. The Lebanese army declared on Wednesday that it was increasing its presence in southern Lebanon in coordination with the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL, which also includes soldiers from the Austrian Armed Forces.
Focus now on "Iranian threat" and Gaza Strip
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel reserves "total military freedom of action" in Lebanon should Hezbollah violate the ceasefire agreement and attempt to rearm itself. According to Netanyahu, the ceasefire with Hezbollah offers his country the opportunity to "focus on the Iranian threat" and increase the pressure on the militant Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza war.
