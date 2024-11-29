New chapel
70,000 miniature stones tell the story of Barbara
Priests and helpers turned a junk room in Obervellach into a chapel complete with a mosaic they laid themselves.
Mining has always been very important in Mölltal," says priest Arnulf Johannes Pichler, explaining why St. Barbara is venerated in the valley. Last year, he dedicated an exhibition to the martyr, which gave rise to the idea of setting up a chapel dedicated to the saint - in the Rumpelkammer, the former cemetery chapel, in the cemetery around St. Martin's Church in Obervellach.
Dean Pichler, who is very skilled in his craft and extremely talented artistically, created a mosaic for the new chapel: the 70,000 little stones, which he used to create pictures that tell of the life and martyrdom of the saints, are only 2 x 2 and 4 x 4 millimetres in size.
The priest, whose grandfather was a sculptor and whose father was a master sculptor and qualified restorer of stucco and stone in Klagenfurt, carved the frame out of Swiss stone pine. The frame shows professional groups for whom St. Barbara is the patron saint. "You can see, for example, the coffin makers, farmers, roofers, miners, blasters, gravediggers, bell founders, but also the armourers," explains Pichler.
Now we have a candle chapel, because candles cannot be lit in St. Martin's Church due to the decoration of the church.
Arnulf Johannes Pichler, Pfarrer von Obervellach, Hobbykünstler
A number of skilled workers volunteered their time to renovate the new chapel, and children helped the priest to rebuild the wooden furniture.
The chapel will be officially opened by Diocesan Chancellor Jakob Ibounig on St. Barbara's Day, December 4 (5 p.m.). The church choir, children's choir, Huby Maier with a St. Barbara's song and brass players from the Obervellach traditional band help to organize the celebration. Afterwards there is an agape by torchlight and bonfire as well as the Advent bazaar of the confirmands.
