Sweet confession
This is why Louis’ hobby drives William to despair
Prince William has revealed a sweet detail about everyday family life with his three children. Because sometimes the heir to the throne is just a dad who has to deal with the pitfalls of his little ones' hobbies ...
During his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London, Prince William revealed that his six-year-old son, Prince Louis, has a new hobby. And it's quite vocal, as the 42-year-old joked.
"Spend life with fingers in ears"
"My youngest is learning to play the drums," William blurted out in conversation with Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood and Dire Straits musician Mark Knopfler.
And laughed that this sometimes drives him a little to despair: "That's why I spend my whole life with my fingers in my ears."
Environmental protection also for the sake of children
At the award ceremony, William, who, like his father King Charles and his grandfather Prince Philip, is considered a committed environmentalist, said that he is also concerned about protecting nature for the sake of his children
"I want my children to live in a world where swallows remain migratory birds, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda and rhinos continue to roam the dry grasslands of Namibia."
George loves diving
Just recently, Prince William also chatted about the hobby of his eldest son Prince George (11). At a meeting with swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean in October, the 42-year-old proudly revealed: "George loves diving."
He and Kate had "taken George scuba diving and thought he would freak out. But he absolutely loves it. It just introduces him to the world of water."
Prince William and Princess Kate have one daughter, Princess Charlotte (9), in addition to Geroge and Louis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
