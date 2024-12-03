Win cabaret tickets now!

Monti Beton brings back the German Schlager of the 50s to 70s with her program on 14 February 2025 in Himberg and on 2 July 2025 in Bad Sauerbrunnand revives the golden age of music with hits from Peter Alexander to Adriano Celentano - singing along is expressly permitted! Those who love Austropop will get their money's worth at WIR4 on June 27, 2025 in Bad Sauerbrunn: the original Austria 3 band will revive the legends with classics such as "I am from Austria" and "Da Hofa" and combine the unforgettable songs with personal stories and anecdotes. An evening that perfectly combines the diversity of entertainment! Tickets for this and other events can be purchased at www.martinsevents.at

