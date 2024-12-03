Win cabaret tickets now!

Laugh muscle training
From school cabaret artist Andreas Ferner and the charming Aida Loos to musical highlights such as Monti Beton or WIR4 with "Das Beste von Austria 3" - 2025 brings a firework display of humor and hits. Whether in Simmering, Maria Lanzendorf or Bad Sauerbrunn, these and many other artists ensure unforgettable evenings. With a little luck, you can win tickets for these and many other events.
Whether sharp-witted humor or timeless melodies - the 2025 program has something for everyone. The artists guarantee entertaining evenings that you won't soon forget.
From MILF to pop nostalgia: evenings full of highlights
LydiaPrenner-Kasper laughs in the face of age and shows on 26 June 2025 in Bad Sauerbrunn with her program "Haltbar-MILF" that life can also be full of fun beyond the expiry date - being "rat-sharp" is a choice after all! Benedikt Mitmannsgruber, on the other hand, delves deep into the absurd side of everyday life in "Der seltsame Fall des Benedikt Mitmannsgruber" on 31 January 2025 at the Karlwirt in Winden: Between conspiracy theories, avocado spread and the big questions of identity, his biting humor leaves no one cold.
Monti Beton brings back the German Schlager of the 50s to 70s with her program on 14 February 2025 in Himberg and on 2 July 2025 in Bad Sauerbrunnand revives the golden age of music with hits from Peter Alexander to Adriano Celentano - singing along is expressly permitted! Those who love Austropop will get their money's worth at WIR4 on June 27, 2025 in Bad Sauerbrunn: the original Austria 3 band will revive the legends with classics such as "I am from Austria" and "Da Hofa" and combine the unforgettable songs with personal stories and anecdotes. An evening that perfectly combines the diversity of entertainment! Tickets for this and other events can be purchased at www.martinsevents.at
These are just some of the cabaret highlights that await you next year.
- 20.01.2025 Andreas Ferner at Haideröslein/Simmering
- 21.01.2025 Aida Loos in Maria Lanzendorf
- 19.02.2025 Mike Supancic at the Karlwirt in Winden
- 21.02.2025 Martin Kosch in Maria Lanzendorf
- 24.02.2025 Christoph and Lollo at Haideröslein in Simmering
- 26.02.2025 Michael Großschädl in Maria Lanzendorf
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 10x2 tickets for one of the above events. Simply complete the form below by the closing date on December 8 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
