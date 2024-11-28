Was only 17 years old
Princess Kate mourns the loss of teenager Liz Hatton
As recently as October, Kate met photographer Liz Hutton, who had cancer, in Windsor. Now the 17-year-old has lost her battle with the disease. The Princess of Wales has now said goodbye on social media.
"We are very sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has passed away," wrote Princess Kate and Prince William on X. "It was an honor to have known such a courageous and humble young woman."
Personal lines
They added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time."
The message was signed with the initials "W & C", a sign that the heir to the throne and his wife had personally penned the words.
Heart's desire fulfilled
The 17-year-old met the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle in October. The photo of Kate embracing the brave teenager went around the world. Not least because the 42-year-old had announced shortly beforehand that she had completed her chemotherapy.
For the young photographer Hatton, this was the fulfillment of a true heart's desire. The girl, who was battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, was allowed to accompany the meeting with the royals at Windsor with her camera.
Mother made death public
Her mother Vicky Robyana made the 17-year-old's death public on X on Wednesday. "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning," she wrote there. "She remained determined to the last. She was still making plans yesterday."
Hatton's mother said she was proud of the "kindness, empathy and courage" her daughter had shown over the past year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.