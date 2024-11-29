Vorteilswelt
125 times in the ICE League

Anniversary game for the Pioneers Vorarlberg

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 11:55

The Pioneers Vorarlberg were unable to pick up anything against champions Salzburg, but the Ländle-Cracks will be looking to pick up points again in their 125th game at home in the ICE Hockey League on Friday against the Graz99ers. They then continue on Saturday with their next home game against Villach. 

In their recent 1:5 (1:1, 0:3, 0:1) loss at RB Salzburg, the Pioneers Vorarlberg were only able to hold their own against the reigning champions in the first period, but only managed 13 shots on goal over the 60 minutes. "That's not enough, even if seven of them were dangerous," said PIV head coach Dylan Stanley. However, the clash with the Bulls was just the start of a tough week - the Ländle-Cracks have four games in seven days.

They continue with a home double-header. Today (19:30) the Graz99ers come to the Vorarlberghalle, the Stanley team lost the first meeting of the season clearly with 1:7. For the Feldkirchers, the duel with the Styrians will be an anniversary game, the 125th they celebrate in the ICE Hockey League - 42 victories against 82 defeats so far. "Graz play good field hockey, very determined," says the Canadian coach, "this time we have to know exactly what to do with the puck in front of the opponent's goal. We need more clarity again in those decisive moments."

PIV goalie David Madlener warns of the upcoming opponents. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
PIV goalie David Madlener warns of the upcoming opponents.
A lot of pressure
Goalie David Madlener also warns of the upcoming games. "Our opponents will put a lot of pressure on us, so we have to be ready. And we simply have to get every shot on goal."

After the 99ers, the Pioneers will host Villach on Saturday (19:30). The killer week will then be rounded off on Wednesday with a difficult away game at Black Wings Linz (19:15).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
