Anniversary game for the Pioneers Vorarlberg

They continue with a home double-header. Today (19:30) the Graz99ers come to the Vorarlberghalle, the Stanley team lost the first meeting of the season clearly with 1:7. For the Feldkirchers, the duel with the Styrians will be an anniversary game, the 125th they celebrate in the ICE Hockey League - 42 victories against 82 defeats so far. "Graz play good field hockey, very determined," says the Canadian coach, "this time we have to know exactly what to do with the puck in front of the opponent's goal. We need more clarity again in those decisive moments."