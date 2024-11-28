Railroad extension in Bregenz
2 new underpasses, pipeline remains untouched
ÖBB and the city of Bregenz have reached an agreement regarding the expansion of the railroad station. There were fears that the pipeline could be affected by the plans. These fears have now turned out to be unfounded.
A win-win situation is the result of negotiations between the city of Bregenz and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) regarding the expansion of the railroad station in the state capital. Both ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä and Bregenz Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the joint talks on Thursday.
"The agreed rail concept is not only a milestone for the transport infrastructure in Bregenz, but also a clear signal that we are taking the concerns of the people of Bregenz seriously," explained Ritsch. But what does the new rail concept for the provincial capital actually look like?
Pipeline remains untouched
In order to meet the increasing demands of rail traffic, an extension of the platform and reversing track in Bregenz Hafen is necessary. The station serves as the start and end point for many S-Bahn connections. The solution presented by ÖBB now envisages that the track extension will have no impact on the pipeline. "This was the express wish of those responsible in the city, which ÖBB has complied with in its planning. In this variant, the platform and turning track are to be extended towards Bregenz station," explained Matthä on Thursday regarding the conversion plans.
In addition, the sometimes long wait for pedestrians and cyclists in front of the railroad barriers is to come to an end - thanks to the construction of a wide underpass at the "Pier69" restaurant and a new lift system. An underpass for cyclists and pedestrians will also replace the railroad crossing in Vorklostergasse. There, too, there were regularly long waiting times.
Fewer level crossings planned
ÖBB is generally pursuing the strategy of reducing the number of railroad crossings in the network and, in conjunction with a clear signal from the region, can imagine further intensifying the project. According to Mayor Michael Ritsch, this signal clearly came from the population, which is why further planning in this direction is now being pursued, as ÖBB reported.
Finally, an agreement was also reached on how to proceed with the existing main station. As reported, the dilapidated building is to be replaced by a new station building. Until this is realized, a temporary building will have to serve as a replacement. This is due to be built in 2025 - including functioning escalators and lifts. ÖBB has stated that the escalators should go into operation before the festival.
Sticking to the underfloor solution
The first happy ending to the gloomy chapter of the provincial capital's railroad station thus seems assured. The necessary draft resolutions and contracts are currently being drawn up. In conclusion, Ritsch emphasized that the "usual consistency" of the underfloor solution for the railroad expansion in the region will be maintained - perhaps there will be a happy ending for the people of Vorarlberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
