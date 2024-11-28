2 new underpasses, pipeline remains untouched

Pipeline remains untouched

In order to meet the increasing demands of rail traffic, an extension of the platform and reversing track in Bregenz Hafen is necessary. The station serves as the start and end point for many S-Bahn connections. The solution presented by ÖBB now envisages that the track extension will have no impact on the pipeline. "This was the express wish of those responsible in the city, which ÖBB has complied with in its planning. In this variant, the platform and turning track are to be extended towards Bregenz station," explained Matthä on Thursday regarding the conversion plans.