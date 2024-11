Close wins for Rossi and Kasper

No scoring points for the two Austrians

The Canadian Connor Zary scored the equalizer for Calgary just before the end of regulation time on the power play (58.). The 23-year-old forward Rossi, who was on the ice for just under 17 minutes in Buffalo, came away empty-handed, as did the 20-year-old forward Kasper, who had just over 13 minutes of ice time in front of the home crowd.