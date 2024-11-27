Gazibegovic: “We finally got our reward!”

Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "The team fought passionately and implemented a good plan perfectly. We knew that we had to be very compact against a very strong team. We were very disciplined, had our transitional moments and scored at the right time. I wouldn't call it an undeserved victory. I'm delighted, first and foremost for the team and the coaching and support staff. They've been doing a successful job for years, I'm just the one standing in the front row now. The team proves from week to week that they have a mentality and a great attitude. I'm glad that they've now been able to reward themselves in the Champions League. The experience of the last CL games was extremely important. There was a bit more belief than in the last few games."