Quotes on the Sturm victory
Gazibegovic: “We finally got our reward!”
Read what people had to say after SK Sturm Graz's clash with Girona FC HERE!
Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm defender): "I'm extremely happy, we've finally been rewarded for the previous games where we put in good performances but still lost. Today we did it smarter. There was an incredible chance for Girona in the first half, but the way we finished it off today was really cool. The atmosphere was outstanding. After the goal I thought the stadium was going to fall apart. The win was also for them and for Jürgen Säumel."
Mika Biereth (Sturm goalscorer): "It was a highlight what we achieved as a team. It was difficult at the start on our Champions League debut, but we got better and better from game to game. The goal was a very special situation, as you could see from my jubilation. But the strong team performance was decisive. In the first game under the new coach, we simply wanted to be incredibly good. Jürgen Säumel is no David Copperfield, no magician, but a great coach who brings a lot of energy from the touchline. That's good for us."
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "The team fought passionately and implemented a good plan perfectly. We knew that we had to be very compact against a very strong team. We were very disciplined, had our transitional moments and scored at the right time. I wouldn't call it an undeserved victory. I'm delighted, first and foremost for the team and the coaching and support staff. They've been doing a successful job for years, I'm just the one standing in the front row now. The team proves from week to week that they have a mentality and a great attitude. I'm glad that they've now been able to reward themselves in the Champions League. The experience of the last CL games was extremely important. There was a bit more belief than in the last few games."
Niklas Geyrhofer (Storm defender): "We've also played well in other games and narrowly failed to score. We're really pleased that we got three points today. For once, it was important to keep a clean sheet. We defended everything except for the one great chance in the first half. The necessary luck is also part of it. 'Säumi' is a young, good coach. You can tell in every training session that he has bite and wants to take us forward. He set us up perfectly for the last two games. I'm delighted for him that we've now also been able to make a mark in the Champions League."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.