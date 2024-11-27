Consistently bad
Embarrassing! Salzburg makes a laughing stock of itself
Red Bull Salzburg, Austria's former serial champions, are currently sliding from one disaster to the next ++ Coach Pepijn Lijnders seems at a loss, the club must now take action!
For years, Salzburg was the measure of all things in red-white-red soccer. Serial champions, serial cup winners, regulars in the Champions League. In the meantime, the club from the Salzach is an embarrassing sight. No fighting spirit, no will, no rebellion. The 0:5 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the premier class was yet another embarrassment. Salzburg are becoming more and more of a laughing stock!
Lijnders: "We are too inconsistent!"
What has been visible on the pitch for weeks, but nobody in the ranks of the Mozart city team wants to admit - at least officially - is that Pep Lijnders' coaching team and the team are not a unit and do not fit together. Nevertheless, the Dutchman is practising his perseverance slogans. He believes in the team and that he can still reach them.
None of this is visible. "We are too inconsistent," the Dutchman emphasized several times after the game. When you get right down to it, you have to disagree with him. With the exception of the completely surprising 3:1 win at Feyenoord Rotterdam at the beginning of November, they are extremely consistent - just consistently bad.
You can lose in Leverkusen, there's no question about that. The Werkself are clearly above the Bulls in terms of quality. The manner, however, is unacceptable. With the exception of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, who saved everything that could be saved, Salzburg's performance in the BayArena bordered on a refusal to work.
No longer a utopia
Those responsible have always spoken of a "process" that takes time. Lijnders stated that he still believes he can achieve the goals for the season. At the same time, he hinted at the need for personnel changes "I was already clear in the summer and have also said in recent weeks what should happen," he emphasized.
It is more than obvious that something has to change, because in this constellation even the worst-case scenario of missing out on the Champions League is no longer a utopia. The only question is: Is a squad shake-up enough? Or do we (also) need a new coach?
