Property for sheikh makes ex-mayor poor

Apparently political backing all the way to the top

On the first day of the trial, it became clear that the deputy governor responsible at the time, Christoph Leitl (ÖVP), did not want to decide the matter himself, but brought it to the provincial government. There, the regulatory approval was granted. The original managing director of the "hotel" company, who also helped to arrange the property deal, confessed that the prince had been looking for a large property with a view of Lake Mondsee and shielded from the public. There was nothing like it on the open market. "I started asking one farmer after another whether there was a possibility" and ended up with the previous owner. Then the well-known entrepreneur took over.