Less subsidy
Heating cost subsidy secretly rolled back
At the end of September, the members of the black-green provincial government changed the rules for recipients of the heating subsidy. This annoys SPÖ leader Mario Leiter.
The increase in the heating cost subsidy from 330 to 500 euros was worth a press conference to the members of the government at the time in 2023. In view of the rise in prices, Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and State Councillor for Social Affairs Katharina Wiesflecker were generous: the income limits were adjusted slightly upwards, and there was even a cut-off rule for those who were just above them.
Quietly and secretly - there was neither a press conference nor a press release - it was decided at a government meeting at the end of September that the heating cost subsidy for the 2024/25 period would once again amount to a one-off payment of 330 euros. People or households receiving social welfare benefits will receive a reduced heating cost subsidy of 180 euros.
Silence before the state election
"The group of recipients has also been restricted again, meaning that some Vorarlberg residents will have to make do without support this winter," says SPÖ party chairman Mario Leiter, annoyed by the government's decision. The fact that this was not made public before the elections was probably due to the fact that the previous government "did not want to pin this social coldness on its chest after all".
The heating cost subsidy is not only important financial support for many older people and single parents, but also for large sections of the middle class. "Cutting energy costs despite ongoing inflation and the threat of a price shock is completely the wrong approach."
Greens agreed with reservations
Green Party leader Daniel Zadra, still a member of the state government at the time and jointly responsible for the decision, admittedly sees things a little differently. "One reason for the reduction in the heating cost subsidy is that, in contrast to the previous year, there will no longer be any additional money from the federal government," explains Zadra. If the payments were to remain as they are, the subsidy would have to be financed from the state budget.
It was correct that he had agreed to the reduction together with Katharina Wiesflecker, State Councillor for Social Affairs. "However, we did so with the proviso that a viable alternative, such as basic child benefits, would be discussed," he explains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
