EU Parliament confirms
Green light for von der Leyen’s EU Commission
After weeks of political wrangling, the European Parliament has approved the new EU Commission under Ursula von der Leyen. With 370 votes in favor, the team prevailed against opposition from the Greens, Left and Liberals. Von der Leyen promises cooperation with "all democratic, pro-European forces".
The European Parliament has confirmed the new EU Commission so that it can take up its work on December 1st. In the vote on Wednesday in Strasbourg, 282 parliamentarians voted no and 36 abstained.
Right-wing Italian national becomes a point of contention
The vote was preceded by a political dispute over the composition of the new Commission, which was settled last week. The fact that the Italian Raffaele Fitto from the right-wing nationalist Fratelli d'Italia (FdI, Brothers of Italy), which leads the government in Rome, was to become one of six Vice-Presidents of the new team of Commissioners met with resistance from the Liberals, Social Democrats, Greens and Left.
Von der Leyen promises good cooperation
Shortly before the vote, German politician von der Leyen once again campaigned for approval. She would work together with "all democratic, pro-European forces", she said in a speech to the EU Parliament. According to statements made by various parliamentary group representatives before the vote, the majority of MEPs from the European People's Party (EPP), the Social Democrats (S&D), the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the Liberals (Renew) voted in favor of the Commission.
Around half of the Greens wanted to vote yes. The Patriots for Europe (PfE), Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) and the Left Group announced that they would vote against the new EU Commission.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
