Green light for von der Leyen’s EU Commission

Right-wing Italian national becomes a point of contention

The vote was preceded by a political dispute over the composition of the new Commission, which was settled last week. The fact that the Italian Raffaele Fitto from the right-wing nationalist Fratelli d'Italia (FdI, Brothers of Italy), which leads the government in Rome, was to become one of six Vice-Presidents of the new team of Commissioners met with resistance from the Liberals, Social Democrats, Greens and Left.