Ceasefire in Lebanon
People celebrate on the streets, TV reporter cries
There is great relief in Lebanon after a ceasefire agreed between the Hezbollah militia and Israel came into force. A TV reporter who wanted to capture the mood among the civilian population was in tears during a live broadcast.
"Since the announcement of the ceasefire, I have felt victory, joy and sadness because for the first time I can sleep with a sense of security for my baby, my family and fellow citizens," said the young reporter for the private channel Al-Jadeed in tears.
"I have seen grief and massacres. I have seen children who were recovered as limbs." As a mother, she was afraid that something similar could happen to her children, the journalist continued.
In Beirut and other cities in the country, there were dances of joy and honking horns shortly after the ceasefire was announced. Despite calls from the government and the army to wait until Israeli ground troops had withdrawn before returning to the south of the country, thousands of people were already making their way back in packed cars. Social media and Arab television showed long traffic jams on the roads heading south.
Nehammer: "Hope for an agreement with Hamas too"
The ceasefire was welcomed in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian leadership also welcomed the ceasefire. Iran will continue to support "the government, the people and the resistance in Lebanon", said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqai according to a statement from his ministry. Now is the time to exert pressure to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Baghai added. Several Arab states such as Iraq, Jordan and Egypt expressed similar sentiments.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed the ceasefire in an English-language X-Posting as an "essential step towards de-escalation in the region". "The agreement gives hope that an agreement can soon be reached between Israel and Hamas, which above all provides for the immediate release of all hostages," he emphasized.
