People celebrate on the streets, TV reporter cries

Nehammer: "Hope for an agreement with Hamas too"

The ceasefire was welcomed in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian leadership also welcomed the ceasefire. Iran will continue to support "the government, the people and the resistance in Lebanon", said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqai according to a statement from his ministry. Now is the time to exert pressure to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Baghai added. Several Arab states such as Iraq, Jordan and Egypt expressed similar sentiments.