Threat of further waste
Willingness to donate declines in Austria
Austrians once again donated more than one billion euros last year. However, the result of 1.075 billion euros was below the 2022 result of 1.1 billion euros. This downward trend is likely to continue.
This is according to the Donations Report 2024, which the Fundraising Association Austria presented in Vienna on Wednesday. For 2024, the association expects another decline to 1.03 billion, which will put organizations under pressure.
While support for the victims of the war in Ukraine has decreased, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria as well as storm relief in Austria were the main reasons for donations, it was stated at the press conference. Systematic donations for environmental and animal protection increased significantly. With regard to the forecast for 2024, it was stated that commitment during the Christmas period will determine the outcome of the donation year more than ever before.
Private individuals in particular help
Ruth Williams, Managing Director of the Fundraising Association, called the result for 2023 "an extremely pleasing result in times of the highest inflation in 50 years". Around 80 percent of all donations in Austria come from private individuals: "Despite economic restrictions, the population has once again shown how important charitable work is in Austria," emphasized Williams.
"Although only minimal, the trend in donations is negative for the first time. In practice, fewer donations coupled with significantly higher costs for the organizations unfortunately mean that less money is available for charitable services."
Internationally, willingness is declining significantly
Many countries saw a serious decline in donations in the previous year. According to the association, examples include Switzerland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, where there was a double-digit drop in each country. The decline in Austria can also be partly attributed to expenses for Ukraine: While "Neighbors in Need" still collected a record 52.5 million euros for Ukraine aid in 2022, the corresponding donations in 2023 were only 5.6 million euros.
The social and health sector and international aid fell by one percent compared to the previous year. However, with a share of 29% and 25% respectively, these two areas still account for by far the most donations. In the previous year, 15 percent of all donations were dedicated to science, research and universities, eleven percent to environmental protection and animal welfare, meaning that this area was able to grow by three percent.
