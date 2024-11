Conference with Ilzer’s premiere from 9pm LIVE

Will Bodö surprise in Manchester?

Manchester United welcome underdogs Bodö/Glimt, but should be warned: With seven points, the Norwegians have picked up one more point than the Premier League club so far. Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League winners in 2022, also face a Scandinavian team in Midtjylland. The Danes (seven points) can draw level with Eintracht (ten) with a win.