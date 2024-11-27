Emotional farewell
Swift: The most extraordinary chapter of her life comes to an end!
US superstar Taylor Swift wants to give it her all once again at the finale of her "Eras" world tour in Vancouver. "My team and I are on quite an emotional high because it's become very real for us: the next city will be the last of the Eras Tour and the conclusion of the most extraordinary chapter in my life so far," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.
The musician will play three concerts in Vancouver, the last on December 8 - then it's over. Swift started her tour on March 17, 2023 in Glendale in the US state of Arizona. Even though she has been a superstar since "1989" (2014) at the latest, the world tour has once again fueled Swift's success.
Three and a half hour ride
The "Eras Tour" is a ride through the singer's entire career. Each concert lasts three and a half hours, with 45 songs on the setlist.
After a concert break of several years, the rush was so great that the Ticketmaster sales system in the USA collapsed. Even the US Congress had to deal with it. The "Eras Tour" film, which was released in cinemas last year, is already considered the most successful concert film of all time. Three concerts scheduled in Austria in August were canceled at short notice following the arrest of two suspects due to the risk of terrorism.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
