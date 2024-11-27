Mega bonus beckons
Special World Championship rule for darts “prodigy” Luke Littler
Darts prodigy Luke Littler will benefit from a special rule at the World Championships in London. In the event of a 9-darter, a mega bonus beckons.
The World Darts Championship will take place at the legendary Alexandra Palace from December 15 to January 3. A total of 96 players - including Austria's Mensur Suljovic - will compete for the most important title and the prize money totaling 2,500,000 pounds, with the winner receiving an impressive 500,000 pounds.
As the PDC announced, there will also be special prizes. Sponsor Paddy Power will donate 1000 pounds to "Prostate Cancer UK" for every 180 of the darts pros. This is an organization that campaigns for prostate cancer.
And 9-darters are also rewarded. To explain: the 9-darter is the perfect leg. It means that the player scores 501 points with nine throws - it doesn't get any better or faster than that. The proud sum of 180,000 pounds is paid out for a 9-darter. 60,000 pounds will go to "Prostate Cancer UK", the player who manages the perfect lie, and to a fan who is staying at Alexandra Palace.
Hotel chain steps in
Because the main sponsor Paddy Power is a betting company and Luke Littler is only 17 years old, he would not be eligible for the special prize if he won the 9-darter. But PDC partner "Village Hotels" is stepping in.
"Considering everything Luke has done for the sport so far and also because of our close relationship with the PDC, we thought it was unacceptable that one of the biggest darts stars should not have the chance to win this prize money and so we decided to do our bit," said a representative of the hotel chain. "Now if this inspires Luke to create a magical moment and it also means more money goes to a good cause, it's only a small amount to pay."
